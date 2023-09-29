Wilson, Shirley A.



Shirley Ann Wilson, 88, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Majestic Care of Middletown. She was born in Middletown on March 1, 1935 to parents, William and Grace May (Collins) Tucker. Shirley devoted her time to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and creating a loving home for her family. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sheila Warrick; sons, Art (Melissa) Wilson, Alan Dale Wilson & James (Kim) Wilson; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Rev. Vern E. Wilson; daughter, Karen May Wilson; and granddaughter, Jennifer Todd. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Abilities First Foundation, Inc., 4710 Timber Trail Dr., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown MD 21741. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



