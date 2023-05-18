WILSON, Robert



Robert "Larry" Wilson of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away at home on May 15, 2023 at the age of 80. He was born on November 15, 1942 to the late Chisolm Wilson and Margaret McDowell. Larry is preceded in death by grandchild; Alexandra Frick and brother; Darrell Wilson.



He is survived by his wife; Diane (Solem) Wilson, children; Sybil and Jason Covell, Erin and David Lyons, Amy and Eric Frick, Katie and Jeremy Rudel, grandchildren; Vincent Covell, Trent Covell, Alyssa Lyons, Brendan Lyons, E.J. (Eric Jr.) Frick, Mason Rudel, Maxton Rudel, Maddox Rudel, and sister; Debbie Givens.



Larry enjoyed life to the fullest with a great sense of humor. He especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren on his deck. He loved great vacations in Destin with a little scotch! Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.



Larry made it clear he did not want any funeral services, but wanted everyone to kiss their loved ones and send a cheer his way. He will truly be missed by all those who knew, and loved, him.



In Lieu of flowers please enjoy a good dinner with your loved ones.

