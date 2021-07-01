WILSON, Regina

WILSON (Winkleman),



Regina



Regina (Winkleman) Wilson of St. Paris, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.



Regina was born September 11, 1948, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late Jonny and Esther (King) Winkleman.



Regina is survived by her husband Howard Wilson, son's Thomas Wilson, David (Tracy) Wilson, grandchildren Joseph (Jesse) Wilson, Kaitlyn (Nick)



Saunders, Megan (Justin) Cason, and Jessica Wilson and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Abigail Wilson. She was



preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Sharon Wilson and her grandson Thomas (Andy) Wilson.



She was a member of Restoration Park Church Medway, OH. She enjoyed camping, traveling, motorcycling, and NASCAR. She also enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will follow in Spring Grove



Cemetery, St. Paris, OH.



Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 12:00 pm in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Jacob Berner of the Restoration Park Church, Medway, presiding. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made at



