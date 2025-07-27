Wilson, Patricia

Wilson (Tobergte), Patricia A.



Patricia Ann Tobergte Wilson



It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Tobergte Wilson, a longtime resident of Hilton Head Island, passed from this life into the graces of God's Heavenly Kingdom at 11:11 AM on Saturday July 12, 2025, at age 54 after the WALK OF HONOR at MUSC Hospital. Patti was a medical professional (respiratory therapist) at Beaufort Memorial Hospital ICU for many years after receiving two Bachelor of Science degrees from Georgia Southern University. She also previously worked in marketing at the Westin Hotel and Mortgage Network as well as food and beverage along the way but always found time to tend to animals, especially rescuing animals in danger.



Patti was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 4, 1971, to Edward H. Tobergte and Martha A. Sadowski Tobergte. She received her education beginning at St Joseph School in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from McIntosh High School in Peachtree City, Georgia before attending Georgia Southern University. Patti was very athletic, playing soccer and softball in her younger years and receiving her varsity letters in women's volleyball at McIntosh. She was an avid runner and power walker for years on the beaches in Hilton Head, especially Tower Beach in Sea Pines.







Patti was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend---known to all for her boundless compassion, quiet strength and endless giving, especially to her patients during the COVID epidemic. Patti dedicated her life to caring for others. Her coworkers and patients alike admired her professionalism and unwavering generosity.



To know Patti was to know true kindness. She never hesitated to lend a hand, offer support, or simply show up when someone needed her. Her heart was open to everyone-whether she was comforting a friend, caring for a patient, or rescuing a stray animal. Her presence was a comfort, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.



She is survived by her father Edward Tobergte (Susan); her mother Martha Tobergte; brother Edward Joe Tobergte (Jen), and sister Melissa Tobergte Willis (Norm). She was a proud and loving aunt to Ashtyn, Adriel, Adriana, Emory, and Evlin. Also, Patti's favorite aunts Linda and Donna and uncle Kenneth R. Tobergte (Pat). Patti also leaves behind her cherished best friends Linda (Work Mom), Missy, Laura, Monica, Amy and Jen whose bond with her was more like sisters.



Patti's kindness, love, and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of everyone who was fortunate to know her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 25, 2025, at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24 Pope Ave., Hilton Head, with a Celebration of Life immediately following the Mass in the Parish Hall. The family invites all of her friends to this very special service and celebration.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to LOWCOUNTRYRESCUE.ORG.



Patti will be laid to rest in Hamilton, Ohio next to her aunt and grandparents (GRAMS) on Wednesday, July 30th at 11:00 AM at St. Stephens Cemetery. There will be a Catholic Burial Service conducted by Reverend Deacon Michael Mignery followed by a Celebration of Patti's Life at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza in Hamilton. The family invites all of her friends and family to attend the service and Celebration.



Again, in lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to LOWCOUNTRYRESCUE.ORG in Patti's honor-a cause close to her heart. www.zettlerfunerlhome.com





