WILSON, Mary G.



Our beloved mother, Mary G. Wilson, gained her wings Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the age of 88.



She is survived by her children, son Alan Schide and wife



Karen; daughters, Tara (Schide) Miller and her husband Larry and Dawn (Brucken) Buttrey and husband Randy. She is also survived by her brother



Elmer "Sonny" Paloncy and wife MaryAnn as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Robert Schide in 1954, her second husband Peter T. Brucken in 1980 and her third husband Marion Wilson in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Reed and Ayleen Pastor.



She retired form Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington, KY, and also worked at the famed Campbell House Hotel as a waitress as she dearly loved waiting on her many patrons that soon became her friends. She was a very caring, hard-working, resilient and cherished time spent with family. She will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2022.



