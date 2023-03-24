Wilson, Juanita



Age 88, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



Juanita was born in 1934 in Pineville, Kentucky, but was a longtime resident of Brookville. She worked at the Brookville Air Park and after that she worked in the deli at McMacken's IGA for several years. Juanita's faith was a big part of her life and she was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Riverside, Ohio. Juanita liked to stay active and was well known for her many hobbies that included knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning, cooking, watching sports, and spending time with family.



Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey & Ruth Partin; husband, Ron Wilson; sons, Tim and Kim Wilson. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph Partin and Clyde Partin; step-son, Ron (Kathy) Hilderbrand; grandson, Ron (Tiffany) Hilderbrand, granddaughters, Rachael (Corey) Richardson, Valerie (Kevin) Thompson, Timyra (Ryan) Wilson, Jessica (Joe) Cita; great-grandchildren, Zane, Olivia, Owen, Quintyn, Lexi, Jojo, Finley and Brody, as well as several extended family members and friends who were like family.



A visitation will be held at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE on Monday, March 27th, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Funeral service will be at Gilbert-Fellers on March 27th at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, you may donate to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

