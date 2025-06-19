Wilson, Joseph E. "Joe"



Joseph E. "Joe" Wilson, 77, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 16, 2025. He was born on February 12, 1948, in Greenfield, Ohio the son of William D. and Betty L. (May) Wilson. Joe served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked as a bus mechanic for Miamisburg City Schools for 30 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 165 and the Miamisburg Moose 1645. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary (Taylor) Wilson; children, Catherine Renee (Steve) Lamb, Mary Jo (David) Schechter, and Amanda Lynn (Polycarpe) Bilindiro; grandchildren, Brooklyn (John) Twomey, Harley, Ryley and Brody Lamb, Neymar, Kylian and Thierry Bilindiro; great grandson, Declan Twomey; brother, Dwight Wilson; sisters, Marlene (Matthew) Mellis and Darlene Karnes; sister-in-law, Sara (Michael) Bell; numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Marge Wilson and Carol Sue Trochessett Sizemore; brother-in-law, Lee Karnes. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, June 23, 2025, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 470 S. Gebhart Church Rd, Miamisburg. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland/Gentiva Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com