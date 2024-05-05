Wilson, Henry

HENRY WILSON



In Loving Memory



and Gratitude



As we navigate through the days following the loss of my dear husband, the outpouring of love and support from our friends, family, and community has been a beacon of comfort and strength.



We are deeply thankful for the flowers, donations, heartfelt condolences, and the numerous ways in which you have honored his memory.







On behalf of myself and our family, I extend our sincere gratitude. Your thoughtfulness in these challenging times has touched our hearts profoundly and will forever be cherished.







With heartfelt thanks,



Hazel Webster Wilson and Family



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com