WILSON, Edward



Age 75, of Springfield, passed away October 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1947, in Boonville, Kentucky, the son of Elmer and Sophia (Bowling) Wilson. Mr. Wilson was retired from Eagle Tool. Edward was a Springfield resident for many years where he enjoyed riding on his Harley, fixing vehicles and spending time with his family. He lived life to the fullest! Mr. Wilson would do anything for his friends and family. Edward made everyone who knew him laugh, cry and clap at all of the wonderful stories he shared. Our family is grateful to know that Edward Wilson is finally at peace. Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years; Debra (Dixon) Wilson, children; Tammy Williams, Eddie Wilson, Gerald Lee (Sherry) Wilson, Shane Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Anthony Wilson and Cheyenne Wilson, many grandchildren, siblings; Tony Withrow (Bev), Wayne Wilson (Mary), Armina Brady, Randolph "Pete" Wilson (Lana) and Terrie Algeo (Brian) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; William "Bill" Wilson and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM with Pastor Victor Lawwill officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

