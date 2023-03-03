X
WILSON, Deborah

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILSON,

Deborah Jean Hardy

Deborah Jean Hardy Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Tues., Feb 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Sat, March 4, 2023, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Charles Wilson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

