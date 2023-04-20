Wilson, David

WILSON SR., David "Larry"



age 85, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. Larry's family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided to him. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Ct, Enon, OH 45323 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to be held following at 12pm. Burial at Centerville- Washington Township Cemetery. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.

