Wilma Somers

SOMERS (EVANS), Wilma Ruth



Age 90, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025, in Chicago, IL. She was born September 9, 1935, in Columbus, OH, to John William Evans and Mary Virginia (Mesarchik) Evans. Wilma grew up in Columbus and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from The Ohio State University with a BS in Education & Allied Professions. During college, she was active in Alpha Phi sorority and the University Union Board. It was there she met her future husband, Mitchell John "Jack" Somers. She later earned her master's degree in Education from the University of Dayton in 1990. Wilma and Jack made their home in Kettering, OH, where they shared more than 50 years together until his passing in 2008. She was a member of Lutheran Church of our Savior, and in her later years, Christ United Methodist. Her professional life was both varied and full of purpose. Wilma worked as a legal secretary, co-owned a cast-iron foundry with her husband, and managed real-estate properties. She often returned to her first calling in education. She taught English to high school students, counseled college students at Catholic Central High School in Springfield, OH, and evaluated undergraduate admissions applications for her beloved Ohio State University. Dedicated to service, she was active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Alpha Phi Dayton Alumnae Chapter. Wilma loved to travel, visiting six continents-including Antarctica-and taking many road trips across the U.S. She also enjoyed playing bridge, tending her garden, baking with her family (especially at Christmas time), and reading-a passion she passed on to her children. She is survived by her family, David Andrew Somers and his wife Maribeth, of Chicago, IL, and their children Andrew David Somers and Elizabeth Rose "Betty" Somers; Dr. Mark John Somers, of Mystic, CT, and his daughter Grace Evans Somers; Steven Frederick Somers, of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her brother Richard Evans and his wife Diana of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law Jacqueline Somers of Strasburg, OH; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Saturday November 15, from 10am-12pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH. Services and burial at Woodland Cemetery to immediately follow. Wilma will be remembered for her warmth, curiosity, and generous heart. She lived fully and loved deeply, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and grace. www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



