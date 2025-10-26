Wilma Pendergraft

Pendergraft, Wilma Jean



Wilma Jean Pendergraft age 89 of Enon, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 from 11AM - 12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME where a funeral will begin at 12PM. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





