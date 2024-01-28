WILLS, Robin



WILLS, Robin, age 77, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at Atriium Medical Center Emergency Room. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Crider of the Franklin Church of God, officiating. Private interment at North Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



