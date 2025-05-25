WILLMANN, Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann "Judy" Willmann, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 19, 2025. She was born on July 18, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to William B. Stone and June Schofield. Born and raised with a heart full of curiosity and compassion, Judy dedicated her life to nurturing others-whether in the classroom or in the community. She graduated from Bowling Green State University, where she ignited a love for teaching children. She worked as a middle school history teacher and later as a preschool teacher, shaping young minds with kindness, and creativity. Beyond the classroom, Judy also spent many years working in retail, where her warm spirit made her a favorite among customers and coworkers. A true lover of nature and travel, Judy found joy in exploring the world-especially its coastlines. She had a deep affection for the ocean and its wonders, with a special place in her heart for sea turtles, lighthouses, and endangered species. She supported numerous conservation efforts and never missed an opportunity to share to respect for marine life with those around her. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Amy) Willmann; grandchildren, Emily (MacKieson) McCallum, and Jason (Jessica) Hanely; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Jonas, Callum, Reign, KJ, Silas, and Frankie Jean; her aunt, Nancy Fehr and cousin, Susan Fehr. Judy is preceded in death by father, and mother and stepfather, June and Leo Bloschock, and her infant children David and Jessica Willmann. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Hearth and Home of Springfield for their excellent and compassionate care over the last five years. Family will have a private celebration of her life. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





