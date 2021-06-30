WILLISON, Nancy Louise



77, of Canvas, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 31, 1944, the daughter of Charles and Donnabelle Abele.



She attended the Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing graduating in June 1965. That same month she married Larry Ronald Willison who would be her husband for 56 years. They have three sons: Scott, Craig and Brett. Nancy and Larry initially lived in Pennsylvania where Nancy worked as an RN at Brownsville General Hospital and Charleroi-Monesson Hospital. In 1973 Larry accepted a job in West Virginia and he and Nancy moved to Charleston. Over the next 22 years as she raised her three sons, Nancy worked part-time at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial in medical-surgical and obstetrics. She finished her career at the Charleston Eye and Ear



Clinic.



In 1991 she and Larry moved to Canvas, West Virginia. They are members of Summersville Baptist Church where Nancy served as a deaconess. She blessed so many with her kindness and thoughtfulness.



In addition to her husband, Larry, she is greatly loved and missed by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Scott (Sheila)of Lexington, KY, Craig (Amy) of Pataskala, Ohio, Brett (Beth) of Weston, WV, and six grandchildren: Kyle, Tyler,



Kennedy, Kaleb, Gavin and Victoria and her extended family.



Nancy will be buried next to her parents at the Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Prior to burial a celebration of life service will be held at the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel on Friday, July 2, at 11 AM with Rev. Dana Gatewood presiding. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Gideon's International in her name.



The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.



