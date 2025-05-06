Willis, Keith Allen



age 53, passed away on Wednesday April 23rd, 2025. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 31st, 1972. Keith was a rambling man with a gypsy soul, wild spirit, and energy of a teenager. His favorite pastime was to weight board at Wake Nation. He was a simple man who only needed his Harley, backpack, and sunshine to be happy. He will be missed by the many people who's lives he touched. He is survived by his mother Carol Emmerling;three children,Zachary Willis,Dale Jordan,and Alexis Willis;two grandchildren,Paislee Willis and Ellie Jordan;brother,Carl Newton III;and numerous aunts,uncles,cousins,nephews,and friends. He was preceded in death by his father,Carl Newton Jr. and his grandparents. Memorial information will be provided at a later date.



