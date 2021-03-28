WILLIAMSON, Theodore S. "Ted"



77, of Greens Fork, died at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



He was born in Woodsfield, OH, on April 23, 1943, to Theodore and Hazel (Strickland) Williamson. He resided in Ohio until moving to the Greens Fork area about 30 years ago. A toolmaker, Ted owned and operated TEGA in Dayton for many years. After moving to Greens Fork, he raised cattle for several years. He was an avid reader and always wanting to work with his hands, he restored cars and maintained a



machine shop at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Sharon DeAolia-Williamson; 2 children, Jon Eric (Aimee) Williamson and Cheryl (Brian)



Williamson-Jackson; 3 sisters, Joy (Steven) Seeskin, Bonnie Jae Dane and Sue (Tom) Fellers; nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan Nicole Williamson.



Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM on Monday, March 29, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 6 PM. Pastor Doug Wheeler will officiate. Private interment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH.



Memorials may be made to Christian Appalachian Project, www.christianapp.org, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911.



Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com.

