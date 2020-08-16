WILLIAMSON, Larry Age 75, of Dayton, died Friday, August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pam in 2017, his parents, Kenneth and Louise Williamson, and a sister, Donna Smith. Survived by daughter, Melynda Williamson, 3 sons, Chris Qualters, Danny Dome and Tyler (Tanya) Williamson, 5 grandchildren, Ally, Dylan, Zach, Matt and Adam. Larry retired from GM after 30 plus years. Larry worked for the Dayton Dragons, The Nutter Center and UD and was an avid OSU Buckeye fan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 19th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. with services following. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

