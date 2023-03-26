Williamson, Jack Lee



Jack Lee Williamson, 95, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home. He was born in Dayton on February 24,1928 to his parents, Ellsworth C. and Ada Marie (Stokes) Williamson. Jack Honorably served his country starting at 16 years of age by enlisting in the Merchant Marines. He then went on to join the Army serving with the U.S. Constabulary Regiment in Germany following WWII. Jack would go on to start his career of 33 years with the Middletown Fire Department retiring as Deputy Chief. He then spent 18 years as a Fire Marshall for the State of Ohio. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 218 and Jefferson Lodge #90 F & AM. Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Jack is survived by his children, Linda Marie (Allen Taylor) Hardin, Jack (Debra) Williamson & Cherice Ellen (Mark) Perry; sister, Louise Jones; six grandchildren, Nikki Kirsch, B.J. Williamson, Lori Guyler, Todd Williamson, David Wright & Tyler Gairland; and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred E. (Martin) Williamson; parents; brothers, Harold & Al; sisters, Arlene & Lucille; and son-in-law, Donald Hardin. Funeral service will be held Wednesday March 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday March 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home, with Masonic services being presented by Jefferson Lodge #90 at 7:30 PM. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

