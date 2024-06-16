Williamson (Dixon), Barbara Jean



Williamson, Barbara, 84, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024 in her home surrounded by family. Barbara was born December 14, 1939 in Madison County, Ohio, the daughter of William Martin and Ella Lucille (Roberts) Dixon. She retired from Mercy Hospital and was a member of High Street Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include two children, Daniel (Lyn) Williamson and Pam Temple; seven grandchildren, Brad (Christina) Williamson, Kyle (Anna) Williamson, Sarah (Adam) Renner, Lauren (Josh) Robinette, Amy (Jared) Frasure, Terry Temple and Alex Temple; eleven great-grandchildren, Liliana, Graham, Pax, Lucy, Carson, Logan, Austin, Peyton, Tristan, Abigail and Andrew; daughter-in-law, Mindy Barrett; four siblings, Martha Adams, Kathleen Adams, Frances Foxbower and Donald (Dianna) Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 2015; son, Terry Edward Williamson; a grandson, Andrew Tyler Williamson; and numerous siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. in the High Street Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the church. The family would like to thank Dr. Vipul Patel and Comfort Keepers, especially Beth, for their kind and exceptional care. Memorial donations may be made to High Street Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com