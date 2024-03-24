Williams, Sammie

Sammie B. Williams Jr., affectionately known as "Justice", age 73, of Dayton, OH, peacefully passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Visitation 10 am- 1 pm Monday, March 25, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

