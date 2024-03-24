Williams, Sammie

Williams Jr., Sammie B. "Justice"



Sammie B. Williams Jr., affectionately known as "Justice", age 73, of Dayton, OH, peacefully passed away Monday, March 18, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Visitation 10 am- 1 pm Monday, March 25, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com