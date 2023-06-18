Williams, Robert Layton



ROBERT LAYTON WILLIAMS, 83, of Springfield, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023. He was born in Springfield on August 15, 1939, the son of the late Nolan L. and Morene (Evans) Williams. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Navistar following 30 years of dedicated service. He attended Emmanuels's Promise Church and previously attended Maiden Lane Church of God, where he taught Sunday school. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alberta L. (Combs) Williams; two daughters, Anita Williams and Susan (Karl) Refsland; two granddaughters, Katrina (Chris) DeSoto and Lea Cantu; sister, Carolyne Pencil; niece and nephews, Chrissy (Terry) Runnels, Bobby (Angi) McDonald and Bill McDonald; and his beloved dog, Sugar Bear. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Layton Cantu. Bob's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Walter Mason presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





