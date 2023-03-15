Williams, Robert "Bob"



86, of Trotwood OH, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023. Robert was born in Columbus, MS, on July 8, 1936. Robert accepted Christ at an early age and continued his faith while singing in the Men's Choir at St. Luke Baptist Church. Robert was a dedicated employee of General Motors for 31 years. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years Alma Williams and five children Cheryl Foreman, Cleveland Ohio, David (Jeanette), St. Louis MO, Sonya Williams-Moore, Vacaville CA, Derek Williams, College Park GA, and Shavorea Williams, Dayton, OH. He leaves to mourn 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 1 sister, 3 brothers-in-law, 7 sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews. Best friend Willie Davis. Family and Friends may pay their respects on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12 pm St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton OH, 45406. Homegoing service to begin at 1 pm.



Robert Williams will be laid to rest at the West Memory



Gardens Cemetery, 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH, 45439.



