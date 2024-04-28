Williams, Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Williams, age 91, of Eaton, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, at Greenbriar Nursing Center. She was born on February 19, 1933, to the late Sherman and Myrtle (Dalton) Shultz in Dayton. Phyllis was a Waitress for more than 20 years until she became self employed as an Independent House Cleaner for numerous years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, where she made many lasting friends whom she traveled with, and they positively encouraged one another. Phyllis loved all kinds of dancing and music. Most importantly, Phyllis loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her beloved children: James (Rose) Williams, Sandra (Carl) Rudolph, Kerry Williams, Sharon (Ron) Robert, brother: Ronnie (Edna) Shultz, daughter-in-law: Susan Williams, sister-in-law: Donna Shultz, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons: Robert and Daniel Williams, brothers: Charles (Barbara), Jerry, Earl, & Harold Shultz, and sisters: Alice Shultz Wilts and Juanita (Dale) Motschman. A Service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Visitation will take place on Friday, from 4:00 pm until the time of service. A Private Burial will take place at Ansonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Rd Suite 201, 203, & 301, Dayton, OH 45459) for the tremendous care and hospitality that they continuously showed Phyllis and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



