journal-news logo
X

WILLIAMS, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Paul J.

"Hot Rod"

Age 91, of Medway, passed away in his daughter Mindy's arms on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Paul was born in Cincinnati, OH, on December 25, 1930, to the late John and Clara (Shaw) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was

preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen; third wife, Mary

Ellen; love of his life, Maxine; and his brother, George. Paul is survived by his loving daughter, Mindy Turner; 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; daughter, Marcia Williams; son, Mark Williams; and many other relatives and friends. Paul served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He loved his street rods, still going to cruise in's at 91! The family will receive friends on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Paul will be laid to rest next to Eileen at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SHAFFER, LANDON
2
HUFF, Richard
3
DANIELS, Jimmy
4
CORPSTEIN, Bob
5
ARNOLD, Tonya
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top