Williams, Norma L



Norma L. Williams, 95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2025. She was born on January 24, 1930, in Boone County, Pennsylvania. Norma had a deep love for her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She dedicated much of her life to the food service industry and was known for her sharp eye and honest critiques. Those who knew her appreciated her candor, wit, and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She is survived by her son, Michael (Shirley) Williams, and daughter, Elizabeth (Steve) Lowery. Norma was a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by special friends and family members Mark Bobo and Diane Ridenour, who held a meaningful place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; her daughter, Sharon Bobo; and many siblings. In place of a formal funeral, the family will honor Norma's life with a celebration among family and friends. She will be remembered with love, laughter, and gratitude for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.



