Williams, Marvin E.



Marvin Williams, age 94, departed this life on Friday morning, February 14th, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1950. Marvin served in the U.S Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. For nearly 40 years, Marvin was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the Entomology Office and loved his job. He also held jobs at the Montgomery County Health Department and Sears Roebuck & Company in Downtown Dayton. Marvin was an Avid gym-goer at Wright-Patt and befriended many people at the different gyms over the years. He was an enthusiastic bridge player, tennis player, and athlete. He competed in the Veterans Administration's Golden Age Games winning many medals. He loved the Lord and worshipped for many years at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton and was a proud direct descendant of one of the founding members. Marvin is preceded in death by his mother Henrietta (Moody) Robinson, father George Williams, sisters Charlotte Owsley and Alyce Palmer. He is survived by long term friend, Carolyn Borum, children James Williams (Tamla), Alycia Boggs (Reginald), David Williams, niece Sheila Owsley, nephew Ronnie Owsley, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He lived a long and wonderful life.



