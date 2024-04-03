Williams, Marilyn

Williams (Lewis), Marilyn



Marilyn Williams, 82, passed away on March 31, 2024 at the Stoney Ridge Senior Living Home in Miamisburg, Ohio. She is survived by her two children; Renetha Stanziano (Douglas) and Brian Williams (Julie) and five grandchildren; Victor Stanziano, AJ Stanziano, Leo Stanziano, Paige Williams and Sydney Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents; Effie Sutton Blair and Robert Lewis and her siblings; Hiawatha Lewis, Hoke Wilson, Blanche Wilson, Anna Mae, Wilson, and Roberta Wilson. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the American Diabetes Association.



