Williams, Lois Teen



Lois Teen Williams was born on Nov 26, 1954 (69) to the late Mr. Joseph C. Williams Sr., and Mrs. Mattie L. Williams. Lois was called home on 1 November 2024 after a courageous health battle. In addition to her father, Lois was preceded in death by her son: DuJuane J. Wilcox, (1) Sister: Denise Williams (3) Brother-In-Laws: Leroy Peterson, Ricky Smith, and Robert Pernell; (1) Sister-In-Law: April Williams. Lois is survived by and will be fondly missed by her (2) Loving and Devoted Sons: Robert S. Wilcox, and Darnell A. Wilcox (Shaniarra), her Loving and Devoted Mother Mattie L. Williams, (3) Loving Grandsons Nicholas Wilcox, Robert (Diana) Wilcox, and Darnell Powers; (2) Loving Granddaughters: La'Shawn and Sydney Wilcox, (5) Special Great-Grandkids: Nicari, Nicholas Jr., Neeko, Nahmir, and Mateo Wilcox; (3) Loving and Devoted Brothers: Joseph, Charles, and James (Yoolanda) Williams; (5) Loving and Devoted Sisters: Barbara Halley-Peterson, Delora Morrow, Kenyatta Pernell, Jautassa Smith, and Stacy (Jeff) Hinton. Lois is also survived by many numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Lois will truly be missed by all that loved her! Services honoring Lois will be held on Saturday November 16, 2024, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel; 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Family will receive friends at 10:00; the memorial service will start at 11:00. A Celebration of Life for Lois will be held immediately following at the Unity Banquet Center, 505 Bolander Ave, Dayton OH 45417.



