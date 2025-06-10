Williams, Lloyd "Punky"



Lloyd A. "Punky" Williams, age 93 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born March 2, 1932, in Marion, Ohio to Lloyd and Mary (Frederick) Williams. On July 2, 1955, he married Suzanne "Sue" Williams. They were married for 45 years before her passing in 2001.



Punky graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1950. He was recruited by Woody Hayes to play football at Miami University, Oxford, where he played on the offensive line alongside Bo Schembechler and was coached by Ara Parseghian. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in education in 1954 and completed his master's degree at Central State University. Following graduation, he was hired to teach health and coach football at Cincinnati Hughes High School. He was hired by Fairborn City Schools in 1960 as a teacher, head football coach, and golf coach. Punky was Fairborn's head football coach for nine years and led them to victory in the WOL championship in 1965. In 1970, he became the Fairborn Athletic Director until his retirement in 1989. He served the Fairborn community in several capacities including being a board member and former president of the Fairborn Rotary Club, Fairborn City councilman, board member of the Fairborn YMCA, and board member of the Fairborn Parks and Recreation, among others. Punky was named a "Legend of Fairborn" by the Fairborn Area Historical Society in 2024.



Punky was known for his hard work, generosity, kindness, good-natured ribbing, and his deep love for his family. He was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved attending their various activities and taking an active interest in their lives. He was an avid golfer, loved watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State football on TV, enjoyed going out to breakfast with friends, and working around his house and yard.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Williams in 2005 and his daughter, Wendi Kirsch in 2017.



He is survived by his son Jay Bradly (Vicki) of Oak Creek, Colorado; daughter, Amy (Joe) Fulton of Yellow Springs, Ohio; son-in-law, Thomas Kirsch of Fairborn, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Kirsch, Joshua (Darlis) Williams, Jake (Sarah) Fulton, Katie (Adam) Schroyer, and Zach (Heather) Fulton; along with twenty-two great-grandchildren.



In accordance with Punky's wishes, his body was donated to Wright State University for research. There will be a graveside service for the family at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared on his Facebook page or mailed to his address.



