Williams, John Roger



John Roger Williams, age 82, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, February 14, 2025. Celebration of Life 11 am Friday, February 28, 2025 at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



