WILLIAMS, James C. James C. Williams, 74, of New Carlisle, passed away September 27, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital following an automobile accident. He was born October 3, 1945, in Springfield, the son of David W. and Elva Katherine (Snyder) Williams Sr. Mr. Williams had attended the High Street Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the New Carlisle Masonic Lodge and the Shrine. He had coached pee wee football and truly enjoyed auto racing, any kind of sports and had wrestled in his younger years. Mr. Williams was employed at Integrity Manufacturing in Dayton and he was a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include five children; Melissa Williams, Shane (Darcy) Williams, Carl (Aubrey) Williams, Carla Wagner and Jenny (John) Engle, ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, three siblings; Cheryl (Buddy) Casey, David (Vickie) Williams Jr. and Michelle Williams and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter; Brittany Dooley, a brother; Mike Williams, a sister; Patty Williams and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Face masks would be appreciated. Private funeral services will be held for the family with Pastor Bill Blain officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

