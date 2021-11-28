

WILLIAMS, Hazel Lourine





96 formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on November 15, 2021, in Mesa, AZ. She was born on June 6, 1925, in Campbell Co., Kentucky, to Frederick and Harriett(Willhite) Wanner. Hazel was a retired preschool teacher and a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is survived byher children, James (Shirley)Williams, Thomas (Jean)Williams and Kimberly (Peter) Siebrand; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren; hersiblings, Ruth Wagner, Kenneth (Gayle) Wanner and Bonnie Riley and a sister-in-law, Alta Wanner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Williams; her daughter, SherinDeTrou and her siblings, Lester (Dorothy) Wanner, Goldie (James) Ruda, Violet (Berry) Sams, Clayton Wanner and Charles Wanner. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 30th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-ParramoreFuneral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Roger Green officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at