Williams, Emma Sue "Susie"



Emma Sue "Susie" Williams, age 89, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025. She was born in Morgan County, KY on April 29, 1935 to the late Ova and Lourinda Pelfrey. Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arkie W. Williams. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Sammie Pelfrey and Bill Pelfrey. She is survived by her children Duane (Denise) Williams, and Ellen (Brian) Powers; grandchildren, Amanda (Jay) Walther, Emily (Rick) Kappel, Kyle (Alex) Williams, Chris (Katie) Powers, Katie (Kevin) Carter; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, Alivia, Ricky, Lucas, Chloe, Adelaide, Copeland, Bridgers, Brixton, and Layla Lou. Also survived by her siblings, Brenda Coffey, Freddie (Valerie) Pelfrey, Fawna (Bill) Boggs, and sister-in-law Avanell Robbins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Emma was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church. There will be a visitation for Emma held on Monday, May 12, 2025 from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. A funeral service will follow at 12:30pm, officiated by Steve Harney, with burial at Byron Cemetery.



