WILLIAMS, Edward



"Woody"



5-4-1947 / 10-11-2022



Woody left this life suddenly and unexpectedly on October 11, 2022, after a very brief medical emergency. Woody was born in Parkersburg, WV, and he later moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1984 after his first date with his soul mate. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Louise Williams. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Shirley, son Sean and grandson Hayden. He is also survived by his sister Kim (Terry Gobel), brother Jeff Williams (Susan) and their son Ryan. Woody will also be greatly missed by numerous cousins, uncles, aunts and a large family of their relatives. Woody was a popular athlete in High School, he graduated in 1965 from Parkersburg High School where he was a pole vaulter, holding the height record of 12'7" in the Big Five and a meet record of 13'1 ½" vault, the greatest ever turned in by a West Virginia schoolboy back in 1965. Woody worked for and retired from UPS after 25 years of service in 2011. During that time he touched an amazing amount of lives whether it be a co-worker or a client he saw on his delivery route, most of which he saw daily. Woody was one of a kind and loved by many, quite a few looked up to him as a Father figure, some came to him for advice but most would get it whether they asked for it or not. If so desired a donation may be made to Hospice of Dayton. At Woody's insistence there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Woody or leave a special message for his family, please visit



