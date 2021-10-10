journal-news logo
X

WILLIAMS, Donna

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Donna F.

76, of Brookville, passed away Oct. 7th, 2021. Mother of Tony and Todd Luckoski. Loving grandmother to Caden and Ava Luckoski of Carmel, Indiana. Daughter of Hoyt and Dora Baumgardner of Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Steve Williams. Donna retired from Montgomery Co. MRDD. Donna was a very talented quilter. She and Steve loved to travel with their camper. She was a member of the Salem Church of God. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature. Donna will be dearly missed by her two sons, grandchildren, and many friends. A private service will be held. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
MILLARD, Donald
4
KOCH, GERALDINE
5
TURPIN, Debbie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top