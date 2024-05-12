Williams, Donald

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Williams, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Williams, age 76, of Chicago, IL departed this life Saturday, May 4, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Chapman, Velma
2
Shannon, Roger
3
C.Pp.S., Mary Yarger
4
Brant, Ruth
5
Aker, Max
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top