Williams, Donald Lee
Donald Lee Williams, age 76, of Chicago, IL departed this life Saturday, May 4, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral