Williams, Beverly



Beverly Ann Williams, 58, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at home on July 14, 2025. Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Kentucky, Beverly was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky and earned her medical degree from The Ohio State University. She trained in emergency medicine at Wright State University and served the Dayton community for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital and Kettering Health Network. After retiring in 2021, she embraced life as a life coach, loving wife, mom, "Gigi," and avid traveler. Beverly will be remembered for her strength, compassion, and joyful spirit, even throughout her cancer journey. She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jarek (Tori), Caroline (Adam), and Jonathan (Demora); grandson, Samuel; sister, Sharon (Mark); and many dear friends. In lieu of a service, donations may be made in her memory to Ellie's Rainy Day Fund (P.O. Box 340013, Beavercreek, OH 45434). For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



