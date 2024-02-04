Williams, Argiro Fronista "Argie"



WILLIAMS, Argiro Fronista "Argie", age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully with the love of her family on the morning of January 30, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. Argiro was born on March 19th, 1937 in Steubenville, Ohio to Zachary and Angela (Glaros) Fronista who immigrated from Ikaria, Greece in 1929. In 1943, Argiro's family moved to Dayton, Ohio on Proctor Street surrounded by many other Greek families. The relationships she formed with her family and neighbors became unbreakable. She was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.



Argiro attended and graduated from Kiser High School in 1955 where she met the love of her life, Curtis Richard Williams Sr. They married in 1956 and loved and supported each other for 54 years. In 1959, Argiro joined her husband in Hawaii while he was serving in the United States Army with the 25th Infantry Division. In Hawaii, they spent several months exploring the different islands and falling in love with the quiet pristine beaches. They would eventually purchase property in Englewood, Florida where they would take their family every year and make life-lasting memories.



Argiro's love for people brought her so much joy. She was an active member of Kiser High School Alumni where she would attend many luncheons and picnics with old friends where they would share fond memories and laughter. Argiro also worked for her brothers at Dr. George Fronista's family practice and Dr. Harry Fronista's Huber Heights Medical Center. She took much pride in her work and cared for their patients dearly.



She said she would thank God everyday for the loving family she was blessed with and adored them all. She was beloved as a YiaYia, mother, wife, sister, aunt, and great aunt.



Argiro was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Curtis Richard Sr; brothers and sister in-laws, Louis, George (Irene), and Harry (Sylvia) Fronista; and brother-in-law; Jack Schoener. She is survived by her sister, Flora "Fifi" Schoener; daughters & son-in-law, Ann M. King; Diane E. (Michael) Ingles; son & daughter-in-law, Curtis Jr. (Lisa) Williams; grandchildren, Blake (Courtney) King, Nicholas J. Williams, and Lilly & Christopher Ingles; many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Friday, February 9, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Trisagion Prayers at 6:30 PM.



