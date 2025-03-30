Williams, Anna



Anna (Mohler) Williams, age 93, of Englewood, passed away on March 25, 2025. She was born to the late Charles and Ruth (Conner) Mohler on April 8, 1931, in Millersburg, Ohio. Anna was a long-time member of First Grace Church. She enjoyed gardening but, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Anna is survived by her Children: Debbie (Gary) Welch, Diana (Eric) Kelly, and David (Amy) Williams; 11 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Iva Byers, Maude (Carl) Blubaugh, and Patty Deck; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 55 years: George Williams; Daughter: Donna Williams; and Siblings: Harold Mohler and Marvel Mohler. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) with Pastor Bruce Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Rd, Brookville) The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



