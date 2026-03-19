William Wolslegel

Wolslegel, William A.



William A. Wolslegel, age 81, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on March 16, 2026, at 6:31 p.m. Born June 18, 1944, to the late Arnold and Esther Wolslegel of Wausau, Wisconsin. William was a hard-working, honest, devoted, and kind-hearted man whose steady presence and quiet strength will be deeply missed. From this point forward, he will be remembered as Bill.



Bill graduated from Wausau High School in 1962. He later enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country with pride. He began his working life at NCR, where he dedicated many years from 1962 to 2000. In 2000, Bill continued his life of service and craftsmanship through Bill's Home Improvement, working as a general contractor from 2000 to 2015. Over the years, he also built and remodeled several homes-work that reflected both his skill and his commitment to doing things the right way. Bill married Joyce Krupp, and together they built a family and a life rooted in love and devotion. Bill was a man of strong faith who devoted his life and energy to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering; where he used his God given talents in any way needed be it spiritual support, friendship and tending to the preservation of the sanctuary. Bill found fellowship and purpose through his interests and memberships, including Western Ohio Woodworkers (WOW), where he was an officer. Bill was well known for his exceptional talent when it came to woodworking; building houses, furniture, cabinets and gifts for family and friends.



Bill is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Joyce (Krupp) Wolslegel; daughter, Julie Neidhart (Steve); son, Joe Lawniczak (Christina); daughter, Kim (Wolslegel) Desaulniers (Jim); grandchildren, Jessica (Jarrod), Rachael (Josh), Stephanie (Nate), Donald, Natalie, and Nathan; three great grandchildren, Julion, Juniper, and Josephine. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bonnie Wolslegel and Mary (Dale) Bjerning. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio, where friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.



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