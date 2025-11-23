William Richards

Richards, William A. "Bill"



William "Bill" A. Richards age 75 of Fairfield, OH passed away Sunday November 16, 2025. He was a retired US Postal Worker. Bill is survived by his wife, Jill (Wirtz) Richards; 4 children, Ryan (Kelsey) Richards, Adam, Maria, and Eric Richards.



Funeral Mass at 11:00am Tuesday 11/25/2025 at St. John Neumann Church 12191 Mill Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45240. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Monday 11/24/2025 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH. www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





