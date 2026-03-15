William Prendergast

Prendergast, William J



William(Bill) Prendergast started his life's journey 2/11/1942 and completed 3/11/2026. Bill was a graduate of Belmont High School and retired from General Motors. Surviving are his wife, Donna, sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Dan Beach, son Doug, daughter Shari, step-children Patrick, Michelle, Roberta and Katie. Bill was an awesome grandpa to 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Thank you to Ohio Valley Hospice for their compassionate care of Bill.



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