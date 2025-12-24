William Philips

PHILIPS, The Reverend Dr. William Harvey



Dr. William Harvey Philips, 92, of Monroe, Ohio was born to missionary parents in Egypt. He graduated from high school in Salem, NY after the family returned from Egypt during World War 11. He graduated from Muskingum College and was ordained a Presbyterian minister after graduating with honors from Pittsburgh Seminary in 1957. He served his first pastorate in Rochester, PA, and then moved to his second position in Glade Run, PA. He left this church to pursue graduate study where he worked under Professor William Barclay at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and with Oscar Kullman and Karl Barth at the University of Switzerland. In 1968, he was awarded a PhD degree from Glasgow University. He and his family moved back to the United States where he served a seven year pastorate in New Wilmington, PA. Bill then moved to Hamilton, OH to serve a 19 year pastorate at The Presbyterian Church. His last appointments were eight interim pastorates in churches throughout the Miami Presbytery. He retired when he turned 80.



During his eventful pastorate in Hamilton, working with Dan Sherman, the former Front Street and the former First United Churches joined forces to become The Presbyterian Church. A successful Stephen Ministry program was established; the largest day care and preschool in the city were maintained; Presby House was developed as a ministry to homeless men; the number of worship services grew to three. Dr. Philips' weekly Bible Study was broadcast over WMOH and served as an inspiration to many regular listeners. Bill was also active in Rotary, served on the board of Senior Citizens, was a member and chairperson of the Hamilton Mental Health Center, and served two terms as chairperson of the Butler County Mental Health Board.



Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Gibbs, and by three of his four daughters: Amy (Douglass) Brindley, Christine (John) Sinnette, and Jennifer (Paul) South. His daughter Carolyn (Robert "Mic") Briede preceded him in death. Bill is survived by 9 grandchildren: Corwin (Sarah) Brindley, Mackenzie (Connor) Golden, Kassidy (Caleb) Clay, Noah (Victoria) Brindley, William (Katie) Sinnette, Maddyson (Sam) Sinnette, Kayla (Dalton) South, Logan (Jaylynne) South, Brady (Aubrey) South, and Stephen South. He also leaves 10 cherished great-children: Aubrey, Quinn, Emilia, Eleanor, Nora, Nolan, Teddy, Haisley, Kashton, and Kade.



Upon retirement, Bill and Lois moved to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Retirement Village where they stayed active in the community activities.



Bill was a Biblical scholar and teacher whose life was guided by two special scriptures: Isaiah 30:21- "This is the way, walk in it" and John 14:6- "I am the true and living way." His life was dedicated to sharing those truths with others. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and his family were richly blessed by his tender care for them.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mary Kittridge Chapel at 225 Britton Lane in Monroe on Monday, December 29, 2025. Friends may gather over coffee with the family before the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Goshen Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary at pts.edu or 616 North Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



