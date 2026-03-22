William Lincoln

Lincoln, William T. "Bill"



LINCOLN, William T. "Bill", age 83 of Dayton, OH, entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2026. He was born on February 25, 1943, in Grand Rapids, MI, to parents Edgar II and Mary Lincoln, and was raised in Marshall, MI alongside his two siblings. From an early age, Bill was known for his strong sense of responsibility, quiet determination, and steady character-qualities that would define him throughout his life. Bill also proudly served in the Michigan Air National Guard, demonstrating his commitment to both his country and his community. After graduating high school, Bill attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Arts in History. He went on to receive his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University, balancing the demands of law school while working full-time at Manufacturer's Bank in Detroit-an early reflection of the discipline and work ethic that would become his hallmark. Bill's professional career took him to Ft. Wayne, IN, where he became the youngest head of a trust department at Anthony Wayne Bank, a testament not only to his talent, but to the trust and respect he earned from those around him. In 1976, he relocated to Dayton to join what is now known as Key Bank, where he continued to build a reputation for integrity, sound judgment, and thoughtful leadership, eventually becoming head of the trust department. In 1986, Bill became President of Berry Investments Inc., a role he held with pride and dedication for over 50 years. His work extended far beyond finance-he was deeply committed to giving back and quietly made a lasting impact on the Dayton community. Through his leadership with the Berry Family Foundation, his instrumental role in the formation of the Charles D. Berry Foundation, and his service as President of the Louise Kramer Foundation, Bill helped support countless initiatives that enriched the lives of others. He also lent his expertise to numerous financial committees, including those supporting Dayton Children's Hospital, the Dayton Performing Arts, and the Victoria Theatre. He approached this work not for recognition, but out of a genuine belief in strengthening the community he called home. Despite his many professional accomplishments, he found joy in life's simpler moments-whether reading a good book, spending time on the golf course, or woodworking, as he crafted beautiful pieces of furniture that will remain cherished by his family for generations. He especially loved time at the beach, where he could often be found walking along the shore or fitting in another round of golf. A loyal and lifelong sports fan, Bill had a deep connection to the University of Michigan, proudly holding football season tickets for over 60 years. Fall Saturdays were a tradition-shared with family and friends, filled with camaraderie, stories, and unwavering support for the Wolverines. He was also a dedicated supporter of Xavier University basketball, always following their seasons with enthusiasm. He and his wife, Sally, especially enjoyed dining at local restaurants, where it was not uncommon for them to strike up conversations and quickly form friendships with fellow patrons and staff alike-a reflection of Bill's genuine interest in others and appreciation for community. Above all, Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a steady and constant presence for his family-someone who showed his love through reliability, support, and simply always being there. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren and found true happiness in time spent with them. Bill will be remembered for his thoughtful nature, and the quiet way he made those around him feel supported and valued. His legacy lives on not only in his professional achievements and philanthropic contributions but in the family he loved deeply and the many lives he touched along the way. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edgar Lincoln III. Left to cherish Bill's memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Sarah (Sally) Lincoln; sons, Christopher (Molly) Lincoln of Cincinnati, OH and Taylor Lincoln of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Meredith (Jeff) Bartholomay of Connecticut; sister, Mary Campbell of Ann Arbor, MI; and five grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Church (3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH) on Friday, April 10th at 12:00 p.m. Private family burial will follow. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, House of Bread, or The Victory Project, if so desired. Services in the care of Routsong Funeral Home.



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