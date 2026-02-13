William Fields

Fields, William "Bill"



age 87, of Somerville, gracefully departed this world on Monday, February 9, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth that will endure through the lives he touched. Born on June 20, 1938, in the charming town of Irvine, Kentucky, Bill was the cherished son of William O. Fields and Gladys (Miller) LeMaster. Bill's journey through life encompassed the myriad roles of a dedicated carpenter and an inspiring teacher, each profession reflecting his commitment to craftsmanship and education. His passions extended far beyond his vocations; he found joy in golfing under the expansive sky, cooking delectable meals for loved ones, fishing in serene waters, and nurturing his beloved garden. Evenings often saw him engaged with the myriad tales unfolding on the television screen. On a splendid day, April 14, 1998, amidst the breathtaking backdrop of St. Thomas, he exchanged vows with his soulmate, Anna Morrow. Together, they built a home filled with laughter and love, embodying the essence of partnership. Bill was a devoted husband whose affection knew no bounds, a nurturing father, and an adoring grandfather, delighted by the antics and achievements of his grandchildren. In the tapestry of his life, Bill held firm connections with many friends, neighbors, and former students, all of whom held a special place in his heart. His ability to connect with others was genuinely remarkable, creating lasting bonds that enriched both his life and theirs. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Fields; their son, Roger (Laurie) Fields; along with Julie (James) Hamilton and Joseph Morrow; a proud grandfather to his grandchildren, who were his treasures: Julie (Charles) Weatherspoon, Kelly (Jay) Arney, Sarai Rossi, Andy (Doris) Rossi, Audrey Hamilton, Drew Morrow, Ellie Hamilton, and Brynn Hamilton. His legacy blossoms further with great-grandchildren Weston Weatherspoon, Madi Weatherspoon, and Brynlee Arney. He was preceded in death by his devoted parents, William O. Fields and Gladys LeMaster, and his son, Robert Fields, whose absence is felt keenly by those who remain. A funeral service in honor of Bill's life will take place at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, located at 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM. The gathering will commence with visitation from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, followed by the burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. William "Bill" E. Fields leaves behind a shining legacy of love, passion, and commitment, etched forever in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him. His spirit will continue to resonate in the laughter of his grandchildren, in the beauty of a well-tended garden, and in the cherished memories he created throughout his cherished life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com