William Boland

Boland, William P. "Bill"



age 94, of Centerville, took leave of this world Thursday, December 11, 2025. His passing will leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, and the University of Dayton. Bill also served as an Army Infantry Training Officer during the Korean War. He retired in 1987 from General Motors (Inland) Purchasing Department with positions in Dayton, Portugal, and GM Headquarters in Detroit. Bill was a proud Irishman, with a happy and generous disposition, and a kindness to all those he met. His service was immense, including volunteering at Yankee Trace Golf Course, Centerville Police Department, and The Ancient Orders of Hibernians. He enjoyed golf and loved to travel around the world, especially with Shirley, the love of his life, and wife of 63+ years, until her passing in 2016. Bill was fortunate to find another love, Mary Hailey, who filled his life with joy and happiness he thought was lost. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Dunham); parents, Joseph and Bernice Boland; brother, John Boland; sisters, Mary Woeste, Suzanne DeMarco, and Kathleen Boesch; and son-in-law, Kelly Humphreys. He is survived by his brother, David (Sharon) Boland; five children, Kevin (Renee) Boland, Kathy (Doug) Humphreys-Wagner, Marilee (Rob) Pretzinger, Maureen (Greg) Mills, and Anne Boland, in addition to 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Bill was a member of several Dayton parishes over the years, including St. Albert the Great, St. Charles Borromeo, and Church of the Incarnation. Family will greet friends Thursday, December 18 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 19 at 11:00am at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville. Bill will be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A reception will follow interment at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Blvd., Kettering, OH 45440. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402, or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



