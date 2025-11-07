William Bailey

Bailey, William T. "Bill"



Bailey, William T. "Bill" Age 92, passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born on October 21, 1933 to the late Robert F. and Mildred (Byrket) Bailey in Hamilton, Ohio. Bill was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was employed by Fisher Body-Hamilton for 37 years in production control, retiring in 1987. He then enjoyed working several years with the Cincinnati Auto Auction. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid model train collector, and was a member of the Senior Citizen's John Engle Train Club. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and especially enjoyed events with his grandsons, and great-granddaughters.



He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn (Wheatley) Bailey of 64 years, daughter, Susan (Stephen) Zinader, of Fairfield, grandsons Aaron (Chelsea) Zinader, of Lisbon, Ohio, Adam Zinader, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and two great-granddaughters, Alina Zinader and Ember Zinader. Sister-in-laws Ruth Wheatley, Barb Wheatley, & Doris Bailey. He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert Bailey, and Richard Bailey.



Private funeral arrangements have been made at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





