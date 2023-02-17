WILLHELM, Lola L.



Age 80, died at her Cape Coral, FL, home on Feb. 4, 2023. Her husband, George (Andy) Andrews preceded her in death by ten weeks.



Lola was the oldest of three daughters, born to Bertrand (Bert) and Elnora (Norie) Willhelm in Dayton, OH. Her first three years were shared with her mother and extended family, as her father joined the World War II European Theater shortly after her birth, on Oct. 26, 1942. Lola spent her entire childhood in Dayton, attending Charles L. Loos Elementary, and graduating from Colonel White High School in 1960.



She enjoyed her college years at Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1964, with a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education. She fondly recalled escaping to Hyannis, MA, for a summer of waiting tables and Cape Cod adventures.



Immediately following graduation, Lola moved to Miami, FL, to begin a long career with Miami-Dade County Schools. While actively teaching, she obtained a Master's of Science degree from Nova University in 1978. She enjoyed traveling during her summers with family and friends, including a tour of Europe with her sister Marty. After teaching kindergartners for 33 years, she took a well-deserved early retirement in 1997.



Lola and George "Andy" Andrews were married Sept. 16, 1996, after sharing many years of companionship. Shortly



after retirement, they moved to Cape Coral. Lola became a devotee of bridge and mah jongg.



Lola is survived by two sisters, Linda Holland (Robert Molter) of Cape Coral, and Marty Philips (Tom) of Naples and Lemoyne, PA. She also leaves behind four nieces, Devon Holland (César Díez Sánchez) of Jacksonville, Ashley Ashworth (Trevor) of Arlington, VA, Dana Holland (Stephen Fisher) of Atlantic Beach, and Carrie Stringfellow (Eric) of Alexandria, VA; one nephew, Spencer Philips (Julia); a great-niece, Elnora (Norie) Philips; and a great-nephew, Henry Philips.



At Lola's request there will be no service, but her generous spirit will be missed by all who enjoyed her company.

